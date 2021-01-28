Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 258.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 258.8%.

Get Global Partners alerts:

GLP stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $674.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Global Partners presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.