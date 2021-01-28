Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.609 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Global Partners has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 258.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 258.8%.

NYSE GLP opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $674.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

