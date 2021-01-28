Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns Outperform Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $214.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.37.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

