Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $215.00 at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.37.

Shares of GPN opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

