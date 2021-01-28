Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.03

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and traded as low as $30.07. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 17,873 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

