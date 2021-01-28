Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOEX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Global X Gold Explorers ETF stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

