Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management trimmed its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,700 shares during the quarter. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $92,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

HERO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,184. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

