Gluskin Sheff + Associates (OTCMKTS:GLUSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (OTCMKTS:GLUSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $10.57. Gluskin Sheff + Associates shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates (OTCMKTS:GLUSF)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

