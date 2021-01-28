Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,426.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gogo by 4.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

