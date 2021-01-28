Goldbank Mining Co. (GLB.V) (CVE:GLB) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Goldbank Mining Co. (GLB.V) (CVE:GLB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.16. Goldbank Mining Co. (GLB.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$13.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Goldbank Mining Co. (GLB.V) (CVE:GLB)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims located in the Klondike region.

