Gossip Coin (GOSS) Market Cap Tops $28,685.16

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $28,685.16 and $99.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS.

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

