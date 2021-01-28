GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.30

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 732343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$136.85 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

Get GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) alerts:

In other news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 200,000 shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,400.

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) Company Profile (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds an 80% interest in the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.