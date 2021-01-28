Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Grafton Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

