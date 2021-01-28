Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 712 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $379.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.36. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.63.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

