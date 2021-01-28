Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

