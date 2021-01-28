Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director David Einhorn Buys 850,000 Shares

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $980.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 64.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

