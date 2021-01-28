Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 632,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

GPRE opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $709.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.