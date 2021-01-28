Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) stock opened at GBX 121.30 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Greencore Group plc has a one year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 253.40 ($3.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £638.66 million and a P/E ratio of -46.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.36.

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

