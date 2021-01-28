Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,385 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,588,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Seagen by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,586,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen stock opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,916.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

