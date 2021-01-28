Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 59,786 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

