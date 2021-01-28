Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of INFN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

