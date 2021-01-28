Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,541.24.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,718.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,741.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,735.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1,335.37. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

