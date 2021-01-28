Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

