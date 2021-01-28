Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $179.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.64. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

