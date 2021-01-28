Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VB opened at $200.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $210.49.

