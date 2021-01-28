Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes $340,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MPW stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

