Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $653.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 61.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

