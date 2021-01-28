(GRSVU)’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 2nd (OTCMKTS:GRSVU)

(GRSVU)’s (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 2nd. (GRSVU) had issued 47,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $475,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of (GRSVU)’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRSVU opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97. (GRSVU) (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Get (GRSVU) alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in (GRSVU) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in (GRSVU) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in (GRSVU) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in (GRSVU) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in (GRSVU) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

(GRSVU) Company Profile

There is no company description available for Gores Holdings V Inc

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for (GRSVU) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GRSVU) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.