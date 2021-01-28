GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.70. 151,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 86,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GSI Technology by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GSI Technology by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GSI Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

