Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.57. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43.

About Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN)

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 509 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

