GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 466.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA traded down $29.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $834.98. The stock had a trading volume of 904,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,865,918. The stock has a market cap of $791.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,641.18, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $742.51 and a 200-day moving average of $494.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

