GWM Advisors LLC Buys 209 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

