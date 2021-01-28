GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.10. 2,105,576 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80.

