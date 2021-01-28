GWM Advisors LLC Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,848,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,359,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $129.45. 69,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $132.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

