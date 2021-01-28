GWM Advisors LLC Has $21.88 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $21,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

CMS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.36. 70,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

