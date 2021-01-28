GWM Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,927 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.14. 4,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,318. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

