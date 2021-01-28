GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,456 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,023,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 168,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $$55.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

