H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.50

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 45778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.50 and a beta of 1.40.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.