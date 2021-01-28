H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.50 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

