Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $23.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAL. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.87.

HAL opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 245,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Halliburton by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

