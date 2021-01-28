Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

