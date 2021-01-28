Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

HALO stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 294.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

