Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

