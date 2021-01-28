Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) were up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 384,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 234,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

