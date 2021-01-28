Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAFC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.