Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €140.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €152.01 ($178.84).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €129.40 ($152.24) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €133.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €138.33.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

