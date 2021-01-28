Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

