Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Generac by 546.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Generac by 6,984.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after buying an additional 202,549 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $34,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Generac by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after buying an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $248.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $287.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

