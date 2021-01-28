Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,000 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

