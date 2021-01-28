Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $515.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $507.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.76. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.